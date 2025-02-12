Pakistan hosts International Conference on Opportunities for Women in Nuclear Science & Emerging Technologies

A special session of the “International Conference on Opportunities for Women in Nuclear Science and Emerging Technologies” was held on Wednesday here, bringing together global and national leaders to highlight and enhance the role of women in the nuclear field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A special session of the “International Conference on Opportunities for Women in Nuclear Science and Emerging Technologies” was held on Wednesday here, bringing together global and national leaders to highlight and enhance the role of women in the nuclear field.

The session was attended by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The two-day conference, organized by the Pakistan Association of Women in Nuclear (WIN-Pakistan), aims to promote gender inclusion and create more opportunities for women in nuclear science and related disciplines.

At the special session of the conference, the Director General IAEA highlighted IAEA's initiative of WIN that has resulted in doubling of the women’s share of employment in the agency within five years. He praised mainstreaming of women in nuclear and allied fields in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary appreciated the significant role of Pakistani women in nuclear energy development, health, medical physics and radiopharmaceutical production at country’s premium institutes.

She proposed to empower young women to pursue careers in nuclear science & emerging technologies; recognize & amplify the contribution of women in policy & decision-making; expand international collaborations, build stronger connections among academia-industry-government; and expand mentorship, networking & capacity-building of WIN-Pakistan.

President WIN-IAEA Jannette Donor shared her experience in promoting the participation of women in various IAEA projects and initiatives.

President WIN-Pakistan Dr. Shazia Fatima briefed on the initiatives of her organization to inspire and support women to join this vital field.

The conference being held at Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has brought together professionals and policy makers to discuss challenges and opportunities for women in the field of nuclear science and technology.

WIN- Pakistan is a part of the global WIN network, dedicated to promoting the professional development and visibility of women working in nuclear-related fields. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, WIN-Pakistan strives to create an inclusive environment in the country that supports the growth and empowerment of women in nuclear science and technology.