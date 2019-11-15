UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hosts Int'l Course On Assistance, Protection Against Chemical Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan hosts int'l course on assistance, protection against chemical weapons

A five-day international course on Assistance and Protection against Chemical Weapons concluded here Friday which was organized by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Director General Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudry was the chief guest at the opening and closing ceremonies of the international course held from November 11 to 15.

Conducted at the National Center for Physics (NCP), the course also involved the National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to the OPCW resource persons and Pakistani experts, the course was attended by participants from Algeria, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Iran, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Ukraine.

This was the 9th international Assistance and Protection Course organized by Pakistan. Pakistan has, so far trained 216 international experts in planning, organizing and generating response and counter measures to events involving the use of chemical agents and toxic industrial chemicals.

The international participants expressed appreciation for the knowledge of the experts and quality of training during the course.

Hosting of the international assistance and protection courses by Pakistan is a manifestation of Pakistan's commitment to the objectives of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and support for the work of the Organization for the Prohibitionof Chemical Weapons.

