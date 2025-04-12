Pakistan hosts landmark Asia Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Congress for first time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Pakistan made history this week by hosting the 10th Biennial Congress of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Society (APPPCS) — the country’s largest-ever international medical gathering — in Lahore. The four-day event, held at a local hotel, brought together over 120 leading cardiac specialists and pediatric healthcare professionals from 30 countries, marking a major milestone in the region’s medical collaboration.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony on Saturday, welcomed the delegates and praised the Congress organizers for focusing on such a critical health issue. “We are honored to host this prestigious event in Pakistan for the very first time,” he said, congratulating Professor Masood Sadiq and his team for organizing the event.

The Congress included participation from 21 member countries of the APPPCS, including Pakistan, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Iran, and Turkey. Experts from 12 other countries also attended, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Uganda. Notable participants included Dr. Tosho Naka (Japan), Dr. Rajesh Sharma (India), Dr. Marco Carminati (Italy), Dr. Shakeel Qureshi (UK), and Dr.

Zahid Amin (USA).

“This is not just a congress — it is a landmark for Pakistan’s growing role in global pediatric cardiac care,” said the minister. He also highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to children’s health through the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, which has enabled 3,000 free cardiac surgeries for children over the past three months. “This program is close to the heart of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and a dedicated fund has been established to ensure its continuity,” he added.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Masood Sadiq, who has been elected the new president of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Society for the next two years, delivered the welcome address. During the congress, live surgeries and interventional procedures were also performed on children, showcasing real-time innovations in pediatric cardiac care.

Over 100 international experts presented research papers, making this gathering the most extensive pediatric cardiac event ever hosted in Pakistan. The congress not only underscored the country’s growing capabilities in specialized medical care but also opened doors for future collaborations in pediatric cardiac research and treatment across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.