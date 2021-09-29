Pakistan hosts third round of JMCC, discuss multidimensional cooperation venues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday hosted the third round of Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) meeting held here and discussed multidimensional bilateral cooperation venues.

Pakistani delegation was represented by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (r) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain and Deputy Minister of Defence Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin represented the Russian delegation where both the dignitaries met prior to JMCC meeting and discussed issues related to mutual interests, said a Ministry of Defence media release.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of their bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over unanimity on major international issues.

The two sides exchanged views on regional security and discussed with keen interest the exploration and identification of areas of mutual cooperation, including issues related to military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and defence-industrial co-operation.

The two sides agreed to ensure effective implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.

Both the sides expressed their hope that the JMCC would continue to play an important role in enhancing defense cooperation.

However, it was also agreed to hold the fourth round of JMCC meeting in Russia in 2022.