Pakistan Hosts Virtual Meeting Of Sp Reps Of Afghanistan Neighbors To Discuss Latest Developments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of Sp Reps of Afghanistan neighbors to discuss latest developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the Special Representatives/ Envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Office said on twitter.

Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

The Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact.

Ambassador Sadiq in his twitter post said colleagues from the neighbouring countries were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan was vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.

