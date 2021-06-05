UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hosts World Environment Day Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:34 PM

This year's observance of day will be on the theme of "ecosystem restoration" and focus on resetting our relation with nature.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme today.

The day will be celebrated across the world through various events and activities, in line with latest Covid-19 regulations.

As host of World Environment Day, Pakistan will highlight environmental issues and showcase the country's own initiatives and its role in global efforts.

Led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change through various projects and initiatives.

