Pakistan Housing Project Is Practical Step Of PM For General Public: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Housing project is practical step of PM for General Public: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Naya Pakistan housing project is PM's practical step towards fulfilling dream of giving general public their own houses

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Naya Pakistan housing project is PM's practical step towards fulfilling dream of giving general public their own houses.

In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Naya Pakistan Housing scheme is giving a new confidence to labour and salaried class and it's becoming a source of fulfillment of their hopes.She said Pakistan Housing Scheme will also become a source to promote several others industries related to constructions.She said Pakistan housing project is PM's practical step towards fulfilling dream of giving general their own houses.This is an important step towards the establishment of welfare state and a bright Pakistan, she added.She said Imran Khan wants to make such state who took the responsibility of protection and betterment of citizens.

