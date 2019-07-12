Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide shelter to people: Firdous Ashiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is a practical step to provide shelter to the people.In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to build a state that ensures protection to the rights of citizens and their betterment and that guards interests of people rather than rulers.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan Housing project is a practical step of Prime Minister Imran Khan toward materializing the dream of provision of shelter to people.She said this scheme is providing a new confidence to the weak and salaried class.

It will also help promote several other industries related to construction.