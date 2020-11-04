UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Huge Potential Of Maritime Resources Due To 1100 Km Coastline

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan huge potential of maritime resources due to 1100 km coastline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan has a huge potential of maritime resources due to 1100 Kilometer coastline rich with opportunities of connecting central, south East, East Asia with the energy rich middle east, and markets of Europe and Africa.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Coastal tourism, real estate development, seafood exports and sea trade will dynamically change not only the economic condition of Pakistan, but its dividends will be distributed among the other regional countries, especially landlocked central Asia.

The new shipping policy, reiterated the incumbent government's steps, including such business friendly policies that have the requisite potential to give rise to a private shipping sector with government having the role of a regulator hence saving the billions of Dollars of precious foreign exchange being spent on annual freight bill.

Minister Maritime Affairs is spearheading the concept of Blue Economy in the country. Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that Blue Economy concepts embrace many industries including ports, shipping companies, Energy/Renewable Energy, Fisheries, Maritime Transportation, Tourism, Climate Change and Waste Management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Exchange Exports Business Europe Middle East Market Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

22 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

28 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

32 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

40 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

42 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.