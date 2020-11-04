Pakistan huge potential of maritime resources due to 1100 km coastline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan has a huge potential of maritime resources due to 1100 Kilometer coastline rich with opportunities of connecting central, south East, East Asia with the energy rich middle east, and markets of Europe and Africa.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Coastal tourism, real estate development, seafood exports and sea trade will dynamically change not only the economic condition of Pakistan, but its dividends will be distributed among the other regional countries, especially landlocked central Asia.

The new shipping policy, reiterated the incumbent government's steps, including such business friendly policies that have the requisite potential to give rise to a private shipping sector with government having the role of a regulator hence saving the billions of Dollars of precious foreign exchange being spent on annual freight bill.

Minister Maritime Affairs is spearheading the concept of Blue Economy in the country. Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that Blue Economy concepts embrace many industries including ports, shipping companies, Energy/Renewable Energy, Fisheries, Maritime Transportation, Tourism, Climate Change and Waste Management.