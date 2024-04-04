Pakistan, Hungary agree to foster trade, cultural collaboration

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Hungary on Thursday agreed to foster bilateral collaboration in the avenues of trade, education and culture.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch and the Permanent Representative of Hungary to the EU Bilant Odor.

They took a comprehensive view of the latest international and regional geopolitical developments in the meeting.