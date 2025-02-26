Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, values, a common pursuit of peace, and aspirations for mutual prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, values, a common pursuit of peace, and aspirations for mutual prosperity.

While addressing participants at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs in Budapest, he highlighted that Hungary, shaped by a rich history at the crossroads of civilizations, and Pakistan, born from its founding father’s vision of pluralism, are natural partners in today’s interconnected world.

According to a news release received here, the speaker the highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Hungary, tracing back to Hungarian scholars, linguists, and artists who contributed to South Asia’s intellectual and artistic landscape.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to democratic governance, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity. He underscored the resilience of Pakistan’s democratic institutions and the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

He pointed to Pakistan’s growing youth population and the importance of initiatives like the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program, which has provided opportunities for Pakistani students to study in Hungary.

On economic cooperation, NA Speaker stressed the need to expand trade beyond textiles, particularly in IT, energy, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and agribusiness. He praised Hungary’s role within the European Union (EU) and acknowledged the benefits of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+), which has enhanced Pakistan’s exports and socio-economic reforms.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s geographical and strategic significance, particularly its role in regional connectivity through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, which serve as vital trade links between Asia, the middle East, and Europe.

While addressing global challenges, he called for greater cooperation in tackling climate change, terrorism, and misinformation, emphasizing Pakistan’s front-line role in combating extremism and its vulnerability to environmental crises.

Ayaz Sadiq, in his concluding remarks, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Hungary and the broader European community, advocating for deeper collaboration in trade, education, and diplomacy.