UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Hungary Sign Bilateral Agreement On Defence Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan, Hungary sign bilateral agreement on defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Defence of Hungary and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have signed a bilateral agreement on Defence cooperation that would provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of both the countries.

The agreement has been signed during the visit of Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan on the invitation of State Secretary for Defence Policy and Defence Development ,Ministry of Defence, Hungary, Dr.Gaspar Maroth, whereas Lt General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan was also flanked by Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Rear Admiral Faisal Amin who had visited Budapest from November 10-11, said a news release received here on Saturday.

In a ceremony arranged at Ministry of Defence, Hungary, the State Secretary and Secretary Defence signed the "Agreement between the Ministry of Defence of Hungary and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Defence cooperation".

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration.

The deadly flood situation in Pakistan also came under discussion. The Secretary Defence Pakistan thanked the Hungarian State Secretary for arranging the bilateral meeting.

At the end, it was mutually agreed to conduct such visits for promotion of defence ties between both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Visit Budapest Hungary November From Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

29 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

45 minutes ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

2 hours ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.