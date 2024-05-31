Open Menu

Pakistan Hydro Union Urges Govt The Significant Disparity In Salaries

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan Hydro Union urges govt the significant disparity in salaries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan Hydro Union Sindh Chapter on Friday urged the government the significant disparity in salaries among government employees.

The President of the Union, Shujja Ghumro, said that the salaries of deprived government servants should be brought to par with those of the privileged class of government servants.

He called for a 200 percent increase in house rent allowance, medical allowance, and conveyance allowance.

He urged the government to implement salary increases as recommended by the pay and pension committee.

Ghumro said, "prices of daily-use items are skyrocketing." There should be an inflation-matched increase in the salaries of government servants, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rent Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

50 minutes ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

2 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

16 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

16 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

16 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

16 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

16 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan