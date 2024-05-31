Pakistan Hydro Union Urges Govt The Significant Disparity In Salaries
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan Hydro Union Sindh Chapter on Friday urged the government the significant disparity in salaries among government employees.
The President of the Union, Shujja Ghumro, said that the salaries of deprived government servants should be brought to par with those of the privileged class of government servants.
He called for a 200 percent increase in house rent allowance, medical allowance, and conveyance allowance.
He urged the government to implement salary increases as recommended by the pay and pension committee.
Ghumro said, "prices of daily-use items are skyrocketing." There should be an inflation-matched increase in the salaries of government servants, he added.
