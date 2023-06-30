Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement on $3Bln Loan Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on a loan program of $3 billion to support the government's efforts to stabilize the country's economy.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion or 111 percent of Pakistan's IMF quota) ... This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive board, which is expected to consider this request by mid-July," Nathan Porter, the IMF mission chief to Pakistan, said in a statement.

The new agreement would provide the Pakistani authorities with "a policy anchor" and a framework for financial support to the country by its international partners, as well as for other measures necessary for fiscal stability and economic recovery from recent shocks, Porter added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the agreement with the IMF, saying it would help the country achieve economic stability and sustainable economic growth.

"I am pleased to announce that Pakistan has reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF on a nine-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement. This Arrangement will help strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, enable Pakistan to achieve economic stability, and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth," Sharif tweeted.

Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months due to a severe balance of payments crisis. The Pakistani Finance Ministry has previously stated that a successful completion of negotiations with the IMF will eventually attract capital inflows, stabilize the exchange rate and reduce inflationary pressures.