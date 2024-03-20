Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-level Agreement On 2nd & Final Review
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Pakistan will receive 1.1 billion dollars after approval from the IMF's Executive Board.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff level agreement on the second and final review under Stand by arrangement.
This came during meetings between Pakistani authorities and the IMF team led by Nathan Porter in Islamabad.
Pakistan will receive 1.1 billion Dollars after approval from the IMF's Executive board.
In his statement following talks, Nathan Porter said Pakistan’s economic and financial position has improved in the months since the first review, with growth and confidence continuing to recover on the back of prudent policy management and the resumption of inflows from multilateral and bilateral partners.
Nathan Porter recognized the new government's commitment to continue the policy efforts that started under the current SBA to entrench economic and financial stability for the remainder of this year.
The IMF statement further acknowledged that the State Bank of Pakistan remains committed to maintaining a prudent monetary policy to lower inflation and ensure exchange rate flexibility and transparency in the operations of the foreign exchange market.
The IMF team thanked the Pakistani authorities, private sector, and development partners for fruitful discussions and cooperation throughout this mission.
Recent Stories
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as Secretary Health Sindh25 minutes ago
-
18 miners trapped in Harnai coal mine35 minutes ago
-
CM extends leave of SALU VC to ensure fairness of inquiry55 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Harnai coal mine explosion; directs accelerated rescue operation1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed by own accomplice in encounter1 hour ago
-
PM directs comprehensive policy to counter malicious propaganda against martyrs11 hours ago
-
Minor dies in firecracker blast11 hours ago
-
CM visits house of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Chaklala11 hours ago
-
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections12 hours ago
-
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads12 hours ago