UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan In A Position To Export Sanitizers Today: Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan in a position to export sanitizers today: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan is now in a position to export sanitizers today.

"We should be proud of Pakistani institutions and professionals the way they have contributed during the Coronavirus crisis", Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

"We are in a position to export Sanitizers today.We are making our own masks and are also close to making our own N95 mask," Fawad Chaudhry said.

"We have also made our doctors' gloves and protective suits ourselves, Fawad Chaudhry said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sunday Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

1 hour ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

3 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.