Pakistan in a war against climate change-induced havoc: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking international support and additional funds to fight the climate change, said Pakistan was its victim and at war with it.

"We are in a war against climate change-induced havoc, and we have become a victim. Tomorrow another country can and we don't want that to happen," the prime minister said in an interview published in the Financial Times.

He said Pakistan was not asking for any kind of rescheduling (of loans) or a moratorium, but for additional funds.

"We are not asking for any kind of measure (such as) a rescheduling or a moratorium," Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times.

"We are asking for additional funds." To a question, the prime minister said, "There is a gap - and a very serious gap - which is widening by the day between our demands and what we have received.

"We are only asking for climate justice, we are not using the word reparations at all." To another question, PM Shehbaz said, "We are obviously concerned because if there is dissatisfaction leading to deeper political instability and we are not able to achieve our basic requirements and goals, this can obviously lead to serious problems.

"I'm not saying it in terms of any kind of threat, but I'm saying there's a real possibility."