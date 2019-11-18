Pakistan in general, Balochistan in particular moving on path to progress: Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan in general and the Balochistan province in particular were moving fast on the path to progress and development

Today's Pakistan, he said, was different from that of 15 years ago when it was being overlooked by the entire world. Now it had emerged as a beautiful country with improved security and good governance coupled with natural resources which needed to be exploited, he said while talking to the media.

The president said there was great potential for investment in minerals, fishing and other sectors in Balochistan. With the Gwadar Port becoming functional, exports would be increased, he added.

Congratulating the Balochistan governor and chief minister for holding an expo on livestock, he said with the development in the mineral, fishing and tourism, the country's economy would be stabilized.

He said he was very much impressed with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who was working diligently for the development in the province. There was harmony among the Centre and the federating units, particularly the Balochistan government.

Being a symbol of federation, it was not suitable for him to give any political statement, however, it was his desire that the Parliament should do its job of legislation and there should be no political disharmony in the country, he added.

He said the Federal Government had handled the Azadi March tactfully and commended it for the way the sit-in was peacefully ended.

President Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively represented the Muslim Ummah in his address at the United Nations General Assembly. The role of the prime minister for reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Pakistan's opening of an English channel in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia were good omens, he added.

He said Pakistan had now come out of politics of regional hatred, but India on the other hand was being sunk in the quagmire for its nefarious designs. The Pakistan armed forces had befitting responded to India's cowardly aggressive move, he added.

Pakistan, he said, had effectively highlighted the Kashmiris' cause at international fora.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar were also present on the occasion.