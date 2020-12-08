The Pakistani authorities are negotiating the issue of procuring coronavirus vaccines with China and Russia, among other vaccine developing nations, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on health, told the Anadolu news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Pakistani authorities are negotiating the issue of procuring coronavirus vaccines with China and Russia, among other vaccine developing nations, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on health, told the Anadolu news agency.

"We are in talks with China, Russia and some other countries for procurement of the [COVID-19] vaccine after narrowing down our priority list," Sultan said.

According to the official, the vaccine will be available in Pakistan between January-March 2021, and health workers and senior citizens will get it during the first phase of the vaccination.

"There is nothing final yet; however, I can tell you that we have to rely on more than one source ... We will procure the vaccine only after its efficacy and safety is proven," Sultan said.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V.

The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring the Russian vaccine.

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac started developing its vaccine back in January immediately after the outbreak of then-unknown pneumonia disease, later named COVID-19, had been officially confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The vaccine has been approved for Phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile, while the Phase 1 and 2 trials' results in China have shown that the vaccine is capable of inducing antibodies in over 90 percent of volunteers who received two doses.

Both China and Russia have been engaged in developing other coronavirus vaccines.