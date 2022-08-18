UrduPoint.com

Pakistan In Visa Abolition Agreement With 46 Countries Across World: Shahadat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said Pakistan had made visa Abolition Agreement with 46 countries across the world for its different categories of passport including Diplomatic, Official and Ordinary.

Responding to Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi's question in Senate, he said Visa Abolition Agreement was made between two countries, on reciprocal basis to facilitate the passport holders for visa-free entry for a specific time period.

Shahadat admitted that according to Henley Passport Index, the passport ranking of Pakistan had remained consistently third last in the list of countries for the last three year.

Elaborating Pakistan passport's ranking during the last three years, he informed that it was on 104 number out of 107 in 2019, however, it was on 103 number out of 106 in 2020 and it was on 113 out of 116.

He said it was the national responsibility of both the treasury and opposition benches to take adequate measures to improve the ranking of Pakistani passport on the globe.

