Pakistan Included In Gray List Of FATF During PML-N Tenure: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan included in gray list of FATF during PML-N tenure: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said Pakistan was included in the gray list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said opposition said it would support the government over the issue of FATF if the government amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The minister said opposition had demanded the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government in the shape of NAB amendments.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N leaderships had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their tenures but now both the political parties were criticising the government just for political scoring, adding the people were well aware about the politics and corrupt practices of leadership of PML-N and PPP.

He said if Nawaz Sharif was not plundered then why he was not return to the country.

Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed on the legislation during his speech in the joint session of the Parliament.

