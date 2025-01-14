Pakistan included in the Financial Times’ prestigious list of '50 Destinations to Take in 2025'

Pakistan has been included in the prestigious Financial Times list of “50 Destinations to Take in 2025,” underscoring its growing appeal as a premier travel destination, especially for trekking enthusiasts captivated by the stunning landscapes of Northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Pakistan has been included in the prestigious Financial Times list of “50 Destinations to Take in 2025,” underscoring its growing appeal as a premier travel destination, especially for trekking enthusiasts captivated by the stunning landscapes of Northern Pakistan.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab Rana expressed his great satisfaction that Pakistan is getting recognised by the leading global media houses as one of the best tourist destinations at the global level.

He said, "This recognition highlights the country’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination, particularly for trekking enthusiasts drawn to the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan."

He said that the region’s rugged beauty, combined with an improved security situation, enhanced accessibility, and better accommodation options, has led to an increasing number of visitors discovering its hidden gems."Northern regions of Pakistan are the home to some of the most dramatic and awe-inspiring mountain scenery in the world with the presence of five peaks over 8000m out of 14 in the world and more than 120 peaks over 7000m", he added.

He said in August 2024, Pakistan introduced a groundbreaking initiative of offering free-of-cost online visas to citizens of more than 126 countries, further facilitating travel and tourism. "This move aims to attract global tourists, encouraging them to explore the diverse cultural, historical, and natural treasures the country has to offer", he maintained.

He also informed that PTDC’s participation in international tourism expos and fairs after a gap of 14 years, during the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, in collaboration with the provinces/regions, TDAP, and the private sector, resulted in the considerable increase in the arrival of foreign tourists in the country.

Due to all these promotional efforts, he said that Pakistan has received a lot of positive media coverage by print and electronic media due to participation in these global tourism trade fairs.

He said, "The recognition by the Financial Times and other leading international media houses is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting its diverse tourism offerings. As the country continues to improve infrastructure and facilitate travel, it is poised to become a leading destination for adventure and cultural tourism in 2025 and beyond."

Recently, CNN, the leading global media house, has added Pakistan to the list of 25 worth visiting tourist destinations around the world in 2025, he said adding that the New York Times, USA's leading newspaper, has also included Pakistan in the list of 52 places to visit in 2025.

Last year, UK-based travel magazine “Fascinating Pakistan” published an article on Pakistan's efforts to promote tourism at World Travel Mart London.

Similarly, various newspapers and magazines in Pakistan have also given high coverage to Pakistan’s participation in these international fairs.