Pakistan Incomplete Sans Kashmir: Dr Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan incomplete sans Kashmir: Dr Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Pakistan was incomplete sans Kashmir as it was the jugular vein of the country.

Addressing Hunger Strike, camp organized by National Press Club (NPC), she said Kashmiris would never be left on the mercy of Indians. Pakistan government was pleading the case of Kashmiris vociferously and will continue to do so presenting their case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recorded a special message in connection with the Black Day, she adding that Prime Minister has already promised to plead the case of Kashmiris in the world.

Each Pakistani should contribute in exposing the real face of India, she said and added that 72 years have already passed despite atrocities of (RSS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and presence of 900,000 occupied forces in held Kashmir. India has miserably failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris. Every conspiracy to usurp the rights of Kashmiris was being foiled.

Prime Minister has reiterated his resolve to continue shaking the conscience of the world.

Appreciating the struggle of APHC, especially the struggle of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and his wife Mashaal Malik, who were braving Indian state terrorism, she said Kashmiris were living in state of siege. Their children were not allowed to go to schools, they were not allowed to get medicine. The deprived children were waiting for the world's help with the sense of deprivation. She lamented that the resolutions of United Nations were not being implemented despite the passage of 72 years. The hunger strike camp shows that the whole nation was with Kashmiris and all parties were united for the cause of Kashmir. The dream of Kashmiris become part of Pakistan would come into reality soon. She urged Mashaal Malik and companions to end hunger strike, saying All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was not alone and whole Pakistani nation was with them in their just struggle.

