UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Incomplete Without Inclusion Of Jummu, Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:03 PM

Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan was incomplete without inclusion of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan was incomplete without inclusion of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to ptv, he said the whole nation and political parties were fully united on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and People of occupied Territory were wanted a peaceful resolution of the issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said India was committing barbarism and atrocities against innocent and disarmed Kashmiri people since a long time, adding the Occupied valley was facing continuously lock down from last six months but international community was not taking a serious notice regarding open violations of human rights there.

He stressed that the world community should come forward and play its due role for resolution of the core issue between two nuclear countries, adding India wanted to remove identity of Kashmiri people through implementation of article 370 at there which was clear violation of international laws.

He said international community should know that India was involved in state sponsored terrorism in occupied area of Kashmir.He said more then one lac people had sacrifices their lives, thousands of women had disgraced in that regard and ethnic cleansing of the children was continued at there.

India was failed to make the Kashmiri people demoralise by adopting many brutal tactics against them, adding determination against Indian atrocities of Kashmiri's was increasing day by day and nobody could stop their struggle for achieving right of self-determination and independence from illegal occupation of India.

He said Pakistan would continue provide its political, moral and diplomatically support to brethren of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan had apprised the world community through national assembly forum, regarding plight of Kashmiri leaders languishing in Indian jails since long.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly World United Nations Nuclear Jammu Independence Women Moral From PTV

Recent Stories

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

22 seconds ago

US to Impose 'Impactful' Measures Against Venezuel ..

8 minutes ago

Spain is Ready to Strengthen Relations With Russia ..

8 minutes ago

Only 4.5% of Refugees Needing Urgent Relocation Re ..

8 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to analyse customer reviews, nee ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.