Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan was incomplete without inclusion of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to ptv, he said the whole nation and political parties were fully united on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and People of occupied Territory were wanted a peaceful resolution of the issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said India was committing barbarism and atrocities against innocent and disarmed Kashmiri people since a long time, adding the Occupied valley was facing continuously lock down from last six months but international community was not taking a serious notice regarding open violations of human rights there.

He stressed that the world community should come forward and play its due role for resolution of the core issue between two nuclear countries, adding India wanted to remove identity of Kashmiri people through implementation of article 370 at there which was clear violation of international laws.

He said international community should know that India was involved in state sponsored terrorism in occupied area of Kashmir.He said more then one lac people had sacrifices their lives, thousands of women had disgraced in that regard and ethnic cleansing of the children was continued at there.

India was failed to make the Kashmiri people demoralise by adopting many brutal tactics against them, adding determination against Indian atrocities of Kashmiri's was increasing day by day and nobody could stop their struggle for achieving right of self-determination and independence from illegal occupation of India.

He said Pakistan would continue provide its political, moral and diplomatically support to brethren of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan had apprised the world community through national assembly forum, regarding plight of Kashmiri leaders languishing in Indian jails since long.