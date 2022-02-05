'Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan as Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

This was stated by Qari Muhammad Arshad district Nazim Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees while addressing a rally organized on Saturday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that India was tyrannizing innocent Kashmiris only because of they were raising voice for their fundamental right of self determination.

He said that entire Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and their moral, political and diplomatic support would continue till freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

District General Secretary Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Hafiz Umar Arshad, Tehsil President Ahl-e-Hadees Youth Force Habibur Rehman Butt and others also addressed the rally.

The rally participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads and chantedslogans against Indian aggression and barbarism in Kashmir valley.