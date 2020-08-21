Pakistan, incomplete without Kashmir: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, Kashmiris were being swamped by non-natives and looters through an illegal settlements plan launched by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, Kashmiris were being swamped by non-natives and looters through an illegal settlements plan launched by India.

Addressing a seminar organized here by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), he called upon academia to focus on research and benefiting the new technology for the narrative building and fight for the rights of people in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

The AJK president also participated in other jubilation activities arranged by IRI in connection with Independence Day celebrations where he joined a flag hoisting ceremony and also kicked-off tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a book exhibition on Pakistan Movement arranged at Dr Hamid Ullah Library of IIUI.

Masood Khan said that Kashmiris were thankful to the Muslim world for raising their rights' voice.

He hailed OIC's role for protecting of rights in Kashmiris.

He said Saudi Arabia had always been an exemplary brethren country to Pakistan and the way KSA had helped Kashmiris in the earthquake hit areas was historic.

Few negative elements were trying to create chaos and instability by discussing the ideologies, he added.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan was an ideological state that was a reward by the Almighty.

The president stressed that Pakistani academia must focus on research and adopting latest technologies by knowing the latest changes.

Talking about western trends and impact on the society, he said blindly following the West would never make us successful, adding "We must focus on research and Islamic teachings and values." Rector, IIUI Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university would establish a 'Kashmir Desk' that would provide information and literature about Kashmir's history, importance and culture.

He said that the desk would also be a source of condemning atrocities being continued by Indian forces.

The IIUI Rector called upon the global community to play a role for the rights of Kashmiris.

He stressed that the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking about the sustainability and importance of economy, he praised the government saying the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and initiatives for managing the trade deficit would help in bringing prosperity and stability.

Acting President, IIUI Prof Dr N.B Jumani highlighted the importance of academia in the society building.

He reiterated his resolve that IIUI would continue its activities to address issues of Muslim world through research and dialogue.

He said the Independence Day reminded us the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect religious, cultural and social values.

Dr Jumani said that global community must play its role for protecting the rights of Kashmiris.

Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI, in his remarks paid tributes to the leaders and people who sacrificed their lives for emergence of the homeland.

He highlighted the role of IRI in reconstruction of society and also apprised about the Paigham- e- Pakistan narrative launched in vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. IRI disseminated message of peace across the world and Paigham e Pakistan was appreciated globally, he added.

The event was also attended by Vice Presidents, IIUI Prof Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, Prof Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Deans, DGs and a large number of faculty members.