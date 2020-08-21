UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Incomplete Without Kashmir: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Pakistan, incomplete without Kashmir: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, Kashmiris were being swamped by non-natives and looters through an illegal settlements plan launched by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, Kashmiris were being swamped by non-natives and looters through an illegal settlements plan launched by India.

Addressing a seminar organized here by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), he called upon academia to focus on research and benefiting the new technology for the narrative building and fight for the rights of people in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

The AJK president also participated in other jubilation activities arranged by IRI in connection with Independence Day celebrations where he joined a flag hoisting ceremony and also kicked-off tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a book exhibition on Pakistan Movement arranged at Dr Hamid Ullah Library of IIUI.

Masood Khan said that Kashmiris were thankful to the Muslim world for raising their rights' voice.

He hailed OIC's role for protecting of rights in Kashmiris.

He said Saudi Arabia had always been an exemplary brethren country to Pakistan and the way KSA had helped Kashmiris in the earthquake hit areas was historic.

Few negative elements were trying to create chaos and instability by discussing the ideologies, he added.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan was an ideological state that was a reward by the Almighty.

The president stressed that Pakistani academia must focus on research and adopting latest technologies by knowing the latest changes.

Talking about western trends and impact on the society, he said blindly following the West would never make us successful, adding "We must focus on research and Islamic teachings and values." Rector, IIUI Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university would establish a 'Kashmir Desk' that would provide information and literature about Kashmir's history, importance and culture.

He said that the desk would also be a source of condemning atrocities being continued by Indian forces.

The IIUI Rector called upon the global community to play a role for the rights of Kashmiris.

He stressed that the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking about the sustainability and importance of economy, he praised the government saying the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and initiatives for managing the trade deficit would help in bringing prosperity and stability.

Acting President, IIUI Prof Dr N.B Jumani highlighted the importance of academia in the society building.

He reiterated his resolve that IIUI would continue its activities to address issues of Muslim world through research and dialogue.

He said the Independence Day reminded us the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect religious, cultural and social values.

Dr Jumani said that global community must play its role for protecting the rights of Kashmiris.

Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI, in his remarks paid tributes to the leaders and people who sacrificed their lives for emergence of the homeland.

He highlighted the role of IRI in reconstruction of society and also apprised about the Paigham- e- Pakistan narrative launched in vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. IRI disseminated message of peace across the world and Paigham e Pakistan was appreciated globally, he added.

The event was also attended by Vice Presidents, IIUI Prof Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, Prof Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Deans, DGs and a large number of faculty members.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Earthquake World Technology Allama Muhammad Iqbal Quaid E Azam CPEC Independence Saudi Arabia Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir International Islamic University Muslim Event Government OIC

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

15 minutes ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

15 minutes ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

15 minutes ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

15 minutes ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

15 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Epidemic Underrepresented Due to ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.