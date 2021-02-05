Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the dream of Pakistan as envisioned by its founders was incomplete without Kashmir and pledged that the PPP, with the unflinching support of the people, would not rest until achieving the rights of self-determination for Kashmiris.

Bilawal, in his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the Kashmiri brethren were suffering from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupying forces for seven decades.

"Thousands of people have been killed, maimed and imprisoned in the held Kashmir. The valley has become an open jail with no communication with the outside world," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Butcher of Gujarat Modi was conspiring to change the demography of occupied Kashmir by churning out domiciles and citizenship rights to millions of Indians in a bid to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own land.

He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Sub-continent.

Bilawal Bhutto said the people of Pakistan stood behind Kashmiri brothers and sisters adding that PPP would continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support at every forum and urged the international community to rein in Butcher of Gujarat and his occupying Indian forces and stop grave violations of human rights in the held valley.