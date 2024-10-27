Pakistan Incomplete Without Kashmir: Sahibzada Qasmi
Published October 27, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Central Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi has said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the country is incomplete without Kashmir.
Addressing a seminar, organized at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Islamic Research Centre to mark the Kashmir Black Day here on Sunday, he said India was tyrannizing innocent Kashmiris only because of they were raising voice for their fundamental right of self-determination.
He said that entire Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and their moral, political and diplomatic support would continue till freedom of Kashmir.
Vice Chairman Ulema Council Pir Jee Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Deputy General Secretary Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mian Tayyab Advocate, Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri, Maulana Azam Farooq, Maulana Amir Ashraf, Maunala Abid Farooqi, Qari Karam Dad, and others also addressed the seminar and urged the international champions of human rights to intervene in Kashmir dispute and get it resolved according to the resolutions of United Nations.
