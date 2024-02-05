Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Speakers

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir issue is an incomplete agenda of partition of the sub-continent, and Pakistan is incomplete without having accession of Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir issue is an incomplete agenda of partition of the sub-continent, and Pakistan is incomplete without having accession of Kashmir.

This was stated by the speakers at a special event held on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Aiwan-i-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Monday. The event started with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

Nazria Pakistan Azad Kashmir Forum president Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said that sheer violations of human rights by brutal forces of India could never suppress the firm resolve of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for continuing struggle till achieving liberation from the Indian clutches.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said, "Kashmir issue is one of the oldest, unresolved items on the agenda of the United Nations." He said no amount of state terrorism, unleashed by Indian Occupation forces, could break the will of the Kashmiris or undermine their legitimate struggle.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal always talked about freedom of Kashmir in his 'Kalam" and he wanted freedom of Kashmir.

The event was attended and addressed by renowned journalists, columnists, social figures, intellectuals, poets and philosophers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nazria Pakistan held a demonstration here at Kashmir Chowk, Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters. Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust Secretary Naheed Imran led the demonstration.

A large number of protesters from different walks of life participated in the demonstration and raised slogans like 'Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan' etc. Protestors said that Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they attain freedom from Indian oppression in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.