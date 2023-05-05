(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Thursday said Pakistan was indebted to China for it's unmatched assistance amid prevailing economic crunch.

He expressed these views on a two-day important visit of China's foreign minister to Pakistan.

Gul said that the whole nation was standing with the constitution and the judiciary. He regretted that even earlier the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s sit-in had played a role in canceling the visit of the President of China in 2014.

He said that China is doing 1,860 kilometers of Kashgar to Gwadar CPEC project in Pakistan worth of 58 billion Dollars at a time when the so-called friends of Pakistan in the West did not help.

Despite the fact, he said that Pakistan has completed all the essentials, but the IMF was reluctant to give a loan, adding, "So we are indebted to China.

After China's announcement, there is a frenzy in Europe." Abdullah Gul said that on the visit of China's foreign minister, Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Muttaqi also had to meet China's foreign minister through Pakistan.

He said that during Imran Khan's regime, when Abdul Razzaq Dawood was heading the CPEC, China was angered by deliberately pushing the CPEC project at the back burner.

"Now is the need of the hour that we should forget our mutual differences in this most difficult situation and become one on the page of the country's development destination. If there is a country, there will be politics," he ended.