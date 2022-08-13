UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Independence Day Be Celebrates In Gilgit-Baltistan Tomorrow With Full National Spirit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Pakistan Independence Day be celebrates in Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow with full national spirit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Like rest of the country, Pakistan Independence Day will be celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow with full national spirit. The day begins with with special prayers for the country's progress and prosperity.

The most important and central event of Independence Day will be held in Chinar Bagh, Gilgit, in which people from different walks of life will participate. On the occasion of the same day, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of Gilgit-Baltistan and all educational institutions.

Speech and national song competitions will also be organized in different schools regarding Pakistan Independence Day. On the occasion of Independence Day, the national flag of Pakistan will be hoisted on all the government and semi-government buildings.

