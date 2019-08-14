Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo Wednesday held a ceremony to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan which marked special prayers for the salvation of Kashmiri people from the Indian oppression.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag while the audience recited the national anthem of Pakistan, said a message received here.

Besides officers, officials of the embassy and their families, a large number of Pakistanis from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

The ambassador read out the Independence Day messages of the president and the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said this year's Independence Day carried immense importance and significance as the whole nation stood resolved to staunchly oppose the recent illegal acts of Indian government to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

He added that the valiant people of IoJ&K could not be deterred from their just cause by the ongoing brutalities and inhuman tactics unleashed by the Indian government and its security forces.

He added that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The ceremony ended with special prayers for well-being of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and their emancipation from the atrocities and oppression of the Indian occupied forces.