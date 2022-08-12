UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Zeal In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Malik Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Malik Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that August 14 was the day of renewal of pledge that we would not hesitate to sacrifice for integrity of Pakistan.

He said that we got independence which was the great blessings of Allah.

"People of every school of thought should play role for the development, survival and prosperity of the country. The people of Balochistan will celebrate the 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm", he noted.

He said that the foundation of our beloved Pakistan included the blood of martyrs and the people of Balochistan stood with the Pakistan Army to defend the country and to foil all nefarious design of anti-peace elements for betterment of the country.

