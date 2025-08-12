MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2025) The brisk preparations to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan are in full swing across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) .

Adequate arrangements are being given final touches to celebrate the sanctified day of August 14 – the 79th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with great enthusiasm, traditional zeal, and fervor in Mirpur district, besides all other parts of AJK.

Elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations, including the forums of the workers of Pakistan movement and Kashmir Freedom movement in different parts of the district, the official sources said on Tuesday.

The speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the importance of the day, coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and translate the idea of accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan, the Kashmiris' ultimate destination in all respects.

The Secretary National Events Organizing Committee told APP here that all necessary arrangements were being given final touches to observe the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervor. National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organizations would be hall hallmark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK would be hoisted to mark the historic day.

In AJK's capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

In Mirpur, the ceremony will be held at Mirpur Municipal Corporation on August 14 morning where local elected representatives will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The colourful lights will be illuminated on all private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan , the Kashmiris' sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.

Meanwhile reports reaching here from across the line of control revealed that despite of extra ordinary security measures coupled with restrictions and ban on gatherings, imposed by the Indian occupation forces as previous, the people in the occupied Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley and several Muslim majority parts of the Jammu region, have started preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan enthusiastically and in a befitting manner to reiterate their fullest solidarity and love with Pakistan since they consider Islamic Republic of Pakistan their sole destination in all respect.

Despite heavy restrictions devised by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, the people in the occupied state will also hoist Pakistan’s national flag atop their houses to reiterate their deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan , the report added.

