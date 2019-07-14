Pakistan, India agree to expedite modalities for operationalizing of Kartarpur Corridor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan and India Sunday agreed to expeditiously finalize the modalities for operationalizing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in time for the 550th anniversary celebrations.

The second meeting to discuss the modalities and the draft Agreement for facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Kartarpur Corridor was held today at Wagah, Pakistan in a cordial environment, Foreign office in a press release said.

Both sides had in-depth and productive discussions on the proposed draft agreement.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Dr. Mohammad Faisal, DG (SA & SAARC) of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Indian delegation was led by S.C.L. Das, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting built up on the discussion from the first meeting held in Atari, India on 14 March 2019.

In line with Prime Minister Khan's commitment to operationalise the corridor for the 550th anniversary and spirit of constructive engagement, taking into account the sentiments of the Sikh community, Pakistan has decided to allow 5000 pilgrims per day (to be increased as capacity allows) throughout the year except for closure on administrative or other basis which will be informed in advance.

To further facilitate the pilgrims, Pakistan is building walkways to permit travel by foot from the start.

Pilgrims may travel individually or in groups, preferably of 15 people each.

The technical experts of both sides also discussed technical details of the corridor, including the alignment and other details of the proposed corridor.

Pakistan agreed to the Indian request to construct a bridge in the second phase after the 550 anniversary celebrations.

The bridge will be constructed in phase -2 due to time constraints with a creek pathway constructed in the interim period.

The Pakistan delegation planted a sapling to commemorate the spirit of cooperation and friendship of Pakistan's Kartarpur Initiative.