Pakistan, India agree to immediate ceasefire: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan and India on Saturday agreed to an immediate ceasefire, hours after Pakistan launched an operation to exercise its right of self-defence following the Indian missile attacks.

The announcement to this effect was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who took to X, saying, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan had always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President of the United States Donald Trump also took to X to announce that both countries had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire,” he said.

“Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that he and the US Vice President JD Vance had engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio wrote on X.