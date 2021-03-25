UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, India Agree To Make Endeavours To Resolve IWT-related Issues, Conduct Tours Of Inspection: FO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan and India have agreed to make endeavours to resolve issues relating to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and conduct tours of inspection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and India have agreed to make endeavours to resolve issues relating to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and conduct tours of inspection.

The two sides, during the 116th meeting of Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in New Delhi from March 23-24, also agreed to hold next meeting of the Commission in Pakistan at an early date, the Foreign Office said in a press release here Thursday.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

The Pakistan side was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.

According to FO, host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting.

The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to the Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling.

It also urged the Indian side to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989.

The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

