Pakistan, India, China may emerge as major economic hub with Kashmir issue resolution: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the resolution of Kashmir issue would pave the way for Pakistan, India and China to emerge as a major economic hub of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the resolution of Kashmir issue would pave the way for Pakistan, India and China to emerge as a major economic hub of the world.

"We will be able to connect ourselves with Central Asia, and from Central Asia we will be able to connect with the European Union," he said in an interview with a private news channel.

Just imagine the magnitude of opportunities the entire region had been missing due to irresponsible, illegal and oppressive Indian policies, he remarked.

Fawad said what India did on August 5, 2019, no government in any other country with sane mind, would have done. Unfortunately, there was a government in India which had no sense of international responsibility.

"They are not right people, they are extremists. RSS philosophy is very close to Nazism," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had, more than once in his speeches, referred to the ideologies of Nazis and RSS being pursued by the present Indian government. "They are very close to Hitler in their demeanour, attitude and actions," he said, adding after Hitler, who in the Second World War annexed Austria to Germany, it was the first time an attempt was made to annex a nation (Kashmiris).

The minister said the whole world was stunned by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action of August 5, 2019, and the magnitude of reaction within and outside India reflected the implications of Modi's bid of forced annexation of Kashmir. "Obviously this is not possible. They may try to convince the political parties in India but they should forget about the outside world. Even political parties within India are not convinced. Indian National Congress is on record opposing this action.

The Kashmiri leadership, which had been siding with India, is now up in arms." To a question, he said frankly speaking, economic interests did matter, but India was paying a heavy price for the illegal occupation. If today the Kashmir dispute were resolved, India and Pakistan would become normal neighbours, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, not once but at least seven times had elaborated his vision about ties with India.

"Imran Khan is one of the few Pakistani leaders, who knows India like back of his hand," he said, adding he (PM) had friends in India and enjoyed celebrity status there.

"Once I went to India, they said if Imran addresses a rally in Delhi it will be bigger than his rallies in Pakistan. He is very popular in India as well." Fawad said Imran had the vision that if both the countries came to terms on Kashmir, then Pakistan, India and China would be at the centre of two biggest markets of the world.

He said what Indian Prime Minister Modi was doing and his way of thinking was very close to Hitler. Modi believed that there was no international law, he believed in extremist ideology of Hindutva, and he was trying to impose it on a very large country like India without realizing the consequences, not realizing how the people would react to that, was very close to what Hitler tried to do in Europe.

"This comparison really fits in and it is a matter of reality and Imran Khan has explained this to the world," he added.

" I think his (Imran's) speech in the United Nations on Kashmir was a masterpiece and the diplomacy that Pakistan followed after Aug 5, 2019 was unique." It was first time after 65 years the Kashmir resurfaced in the United Nations, and there were also debates in the British Parliament and the European Union Parliament, he said.

So all over the world, Kashmir came back as the main focus of debate; and the diplomacy of PM Imran led to revive the issue at international level, the minister added.

Fawad said," It is fashionable to say what we have done for Kashmir. We have fought four wars for Kashmir and if you come to my constituency in Jhelum, we do not have a single village where we don't have graves of the sons of the soil, who have sacrificed lives for Kashmir.

"Our economy, our foreign policy, everything revolves around Kashmir. This is what Pakistan has done for Kashmir and we are ready to fight another war for Kashmir. We would go to any extent because Kashmiris are part of our flesh and blood, and we consider them as our own people." He reiterated that Pakistan wanted to be a good neighbour with India like Canada was to the United States. "The extremist ideology should not take over the dream - the dream of a prosperous South Asia, the dream of independence, the dream of freedom. Every Kashmiri has the right to that dream.

"We should not be cruel to them, let us not be cruel to ourselves, let us not be cruel to the billions of people of this region." Fawad expressed the hope that the people of India would rise to the occasion and force their government to shun the extremist ideology .

The minister said the UN resolutions granted the Kashmiri people the right to decide their fate. "Prime Minister says that we would hold referendum and if they (Kashmiris) want to be independent they will be independent, so what more we can offer. This is the basic freedom and fundamental right of every human and the people of Kashmir also have this right." He said the people of world should realize that India and Pakistan were two nuclear powers. The (Kashmir) conflict should not go to the extent of war and if there were a war between India and Pakistan, its heat would affect all the capitals of world. "This war will not be a war between the two countries, this will be another world war. So the international community should try to play its role and it is of utmost importance for the people of Kashmir, for billions of the people of this region and the economy of the world."Fawad said there had been many debates and at least three joint resolutions adopted by the (Pakistani) Parliament on Kashmir after Aug 5, 2019. The political parties had some differences with one another, but when it came to Kashmir all of them stood together. "We passed more than three resolutions in joint parliamentary debates," he added.