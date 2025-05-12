Pakistan, India DGMOs Hold First Round Of Talks, Agree To Uphold Ceasefire
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Conversation takes place between Pakistan's DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks via a direct hotline following a recently announced ceasefire agreement. Both sides agreed to maintain the truce and avoid targeting civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Indian media reported that the conversation took place between Pakistan's DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai. The two top military officials discussed key issues related to the ceasefire and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability along the border.
During the dialogue, both parties expressed their intention to prevent escalation and ensure that no firing takes place from either side. Additionally, it was agreed that civilian areas would not be targeted, emphasizing the importance of protecting lives and maintaining calm.
This exchange marks the first formal contact between the DGMOs since the ceasefire was announced two days ago, with a signal of a positive step toward de-escalation and improved military-to-military communication.
The observers welcomed the development, viewing it as a constructive move toward reducing tensions and promoting regional stability.
Recent Stories
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire30 minutes ago
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora53 minutes ago
-
One held for electricity theft53 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..53 minutes ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital53 minutes ago
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab1 hour ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"1 hour ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..1 hour ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM2 hours ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage2 hours ago