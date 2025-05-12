Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire

(@Abdulla99267510)

Conversation takes place between Pakistan's DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks via a direct hotline following a recently announced ceasefire agreement. Both sides agreed to maintain the truce and avoid targeting civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian media reported that the conversation took place between Pakistan's DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai. The two top military officials discussed key issues related to the ceasefire and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability along the border.

During the dialogue, both parties expressed their intention to prevent escalation and ensure that no firing takes place from either side. Additionally, it was agreed that civilian areas would not be targeted, emphasizing the importance of protecting lives and maintaining calm.

This exchange marks the first formal contact between the DGMOs since the ceasefire was announced two days ago, with a signal of a positive step toward de-escalation and improved military-to-military communication.

The observers welcomed the development, viewing it as a constructive move toward reducing tensions and promoting regional stability.