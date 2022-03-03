UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, India Discuss Water-related Issues In 117th Meeting Of PIC

March 03, 2022

Pakistan, India discuss water-related issues in 117th meeting of PIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and India discussed the entire gamut of water-related issues between the two countries during the 117th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in Islamabad from March1-3.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

The Indian delegation comprising ten members was headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P. K. Saxena, while Pakistan's delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric Project (HEP) located upstream the River Chenab and India's new run-of-the-river small HEPs on western rivers.

Response to Pakistan's objections to Indian projects, including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in India.

