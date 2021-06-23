UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, India Exchange Back-And-Forth Criticism Over Disputed Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan, India Exchange Back-And-Forth Criticism Over Disputed Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Pakistan hit back at India on Tuesday after its arch-rival accused Islamabad's mission to the United Nations in Geneva of lying about human rights violations in the India-controlled part of the contested Kashmir region.

The two regional giants traded barbs during an interactive dialogue with the UN high commissioner for human rights. Both countries called on Michelle Bachelet to act on perceived rights abuses.

"The Indian representative has resorted to a diversionary litany of lies, disinformation, and baseless allegations and obfuscates his country's atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Sumair Gul, a senior member of the Pakistani mission, said.

He denied India's accusations that Pakistan was trying to distract the international community from its own crimes against minorities by blaming India for attacks on Muslim Kashmiris.

Gul said India's Hindu government was trying to change the ethnic and religious makeup of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region through "demographic engineering," while gagging critics.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. Their ties hit rock bottom again in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Jammu Geneva Independence 2019 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Italy G20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive f ..

33 seconds ago

Voting rights measure likely doomed in US Senate

35 seconds ago

Bordeaux avoid receivership after Lopez offer appr ..

5 minutes ago

Law Minister tables six bills in PA

5 minutes ago

NFL ace Ebner abandons Olympic rugby bid

5 minutes ago

US Budgets $61Bln for 99 Nuclear Projects in Quest ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.