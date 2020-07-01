UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, India Exchange Civil Prisoners List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan, India exchange civil prisoners list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan and India Wednesday exchanged the lists of civil prisoners in their respective custodies under the bilateral Consular Access Agreement signed in 2008.

Pakistan shared a list of 324 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 270 fishermen and 54 civil prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Indian government also simultaneously shared a list of 362 Pakistani prisoners in India including 265 civil prisoners and 97 fishermen with the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

The Consular Access Agreement calls for both the countries exchanging lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1, and July 1, respectively.

The government of Pakistan has been calling for early release and repatriation of 15 civil prisoners and 47 fishermen to Pakistan who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to India.

Moreover, India has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 77 believed to be Pakistani civil prisoners and 113 Pakistani fishermen who are in Indian custody.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad New Delhi January July Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

26 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

26 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

41 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

56 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.