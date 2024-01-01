Open Menu

Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Installations

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged the lists of their nuclear installations and facilities as part of an annual practice of the new year.

The list of Pakistan's nuclear installations was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of its nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

 

The list is exchanged between the two countries under the 'Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India'. The agreement provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each Calendar year.

Signed on December 31, 1988, the agreement entered into force on January 27, 1991.

The two countries have been exchanging the lists since January 1, 1992.

