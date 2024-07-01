Open Menu

Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody through diplomatic channel, in Islamabad and New Delhi.

These lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008 on the 1st of January and 1st of July every year, a Foreign Office press release said.

Pakistan handed over a list of 254 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani jails. India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian jails. A list of 38 missing Pakistani defence personnel, believed to be in India’s custody since the wars of 1965 and 1971, was also handed over by Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has called for immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence in India.

A request for special consular access to various believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically - and mentally-challenged prisoners, has been made and for expeditious confirmation of their national status, the press release added.

The Government of Pakistan has also urged India to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.

The Government of Pakistan is committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavours to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails. As part of these efforts, repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and 04 in the current year, has so far been secured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office New Delhi January July All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

26 minutes ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

28 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan