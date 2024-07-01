Open Menu

Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners In Each Other’s Custody

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

Foreign Office says these lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008 on the 1st of January and 1st of July every year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody through diplomatic channel, in Islamabad and New Delhi.

According to the Foreign Office, these lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008 on the 1st of January and 1st of July every year.

Pakistan handed over a list of 254 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani jails. India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian jails.

A list of 38 missing Pakistani defence personnel, believed to be in India's custody since the wars of 1965 and 1971, was also handed over by Pakistan.

Pakistan called for immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence in India.

A request for special consular access to various believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners, has been made and for expeditious confirmation of their national status.

Pakistan also urged India to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.

Pakistan is committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavours to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails. As part of these efforts, repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and four in the current year, has so far been secured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office New Delhi January July All Agreement

Recent Stories

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

3 minutes ago
 Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three l ..

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

3 minutes ago
 BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

13 minutes ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

13 minutes ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

13 minutes ago
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

14 minutes ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

14 minutes ago
 Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

22 minutes ago
 Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

20 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown notice

FESCO shutdown notice

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan