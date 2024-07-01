Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners In Each Other’s Custody
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Foreign Office says these lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008 on the 1st of January and 1st of July every year.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody through diplomatic channel, in Islamabad and New Delhi.
According to the Foreign Office, these lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008 on the 1st of January and 1st of July every year.
Pakistan handed over a list of 254 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani jails. India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian jails.
A list of 38 missing Pakistani defence personnel, believed to be in India's custody since the wars of 1965 and 1971, was also handed over by Pakistan.
Pakistan called for immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence in India.
A request for special consular access to various believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners, has been made and for expeditious confirmation of their national status.
Pakistan also urged India to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.
Pakistan is committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavours to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails. As part of these efforts, repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and four in the current year, has so far been secured.
