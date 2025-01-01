Open Menu

Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Respective Nuclear Installations, Facilities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) Pakistan and India today exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities.

The exchange took place pursuant to the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31st December 1988, the Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on the first January of each Calendar year.

Accordingly, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

As the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India entered into force on 27th January 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since first January 1992.

