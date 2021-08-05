Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Relations - Security Advisor

India and Pakistan have prospects to improve their relations, Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday at a conversation organized by the US Institute of Peace

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) India and Pakistan have prospects to improve their relations, Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday at a conversation organized by the US Institute of Peace.

"There is every prospect of movement and Pakistan does want to live like a civilized neighbor," Yusuf said when asked about the prospects for movement on India Pakistan relations.

He added that Pakistan still insists that India reverses its takeover of the Kashmir region.

India and Pakistan, considered the same territory under the colonial British Raj, have long been at odds over and fought three wars over Kashmir.

Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated in August 2019, when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of its Jammu and Kashmir state and divided the region into two union territories under the government's direct control. India controls only the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy the northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.