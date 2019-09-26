UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, India Should Hammer Out Their Differences: Trump

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan, India should hammer out their differences: Trump

US president Donald Trump while stressing both India and Pakistan to bury their differences has said he will do whatever is possible for resolution of Kashmir issue.He said this while talking to media men here on sidelines of UN session

Trump remarked he had held meetings with Imran Khan and Modi and he had stressed both the leaders to hammer out their differences.

Situation in Pakistan and India is critical. Both are nuclear armed countries and they will have to work together. Imran Khan and Modi both are good friends.It is pertinent to mention here on umpteen times earlier Trump has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India.

