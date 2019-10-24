UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, India Sign Agreement On Kartarpur Corridor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:05 PM

Pakistan and India on Thursday signed an agreement on operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh's spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak

ZERO POINT, Kartarpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) Pakistan and India on Thursday signed an agreement on operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh's spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

Direcrtor General South Asia and SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal from Pakistan and Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs SCL Das from India inked the document of formal framework, at a ceremony held at Zero Point near the site of Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak.

The opening of Kartarpur Corridor is in line with the pledge of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Sikh community in respect of their religious sentiments as Baba Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life at the place, now inside Pakistan.

The agreement allows 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara without visa and on valid Indian passport, in shape of group or individuals. The expatriate Sikhs will be permitted to use Indian Origin Card to visit the holy site.

Pakistan will levy US $20 service fee for each visitor of Kartarpur, located at 4.5 kms from the border with India.

