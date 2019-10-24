Pakistan, India sign historic agreement on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan and India on Thursday signed the historic agreement on operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhs' spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak

ZERO POINT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) Pakistan and India on Thursday signed the historic agreement on operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhs' spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

Director General South Asia & SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal from Pakistan and Indian Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs SCL Das inked the formal framework, at a ceremony held at Zero Point near the site of Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak close to Narowal.

The objective of the Agreement is to facilitate visa-free travel of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan and back to India, through the Corridor.

The opening of Kartarpur Corridor is in line with the pledge of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Sikh community in respect of their religious sentiments as Baba Guru Nanak spent last18 years of his life at the place, now inside Pakistan.

Talking to media following the signing ceremony, DG South Asia &SAARC Dr Faisal said the day was a manifestation that Pakistan was giving utmost importance to the sentiments of its religious minorities.

"Today, Pakistan under the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled yet another promise of ensuring religious peace by upholding rights of minorities," he said, adding that settlements between the two countries took "quite a difficult and tough negotiations".

Dr Faisal expressed gratitude to the team that worked tirelessly to materialize the project and particularly mentioned ministries including Foreign Affairs, Interior, Law and Religious Affairs and other departments namely armed forces, Frontier Works Organization, intelligence agencies and customs for their coordinated efforts.

"With the connecting roads built and a big reception centre in place, this is going to be the largest Gurdwara in the world, where Sikhs from all over will visit to offer religious obligations," he said.

He said FWO deserved immense appreciation for completing the enormous task in just one year which was earlier estimated to take around three to five years.

He said Pakistan maintained a principled stance while reaching an agreement with Indian on Kartarpur Corridor.

Dr Faisal said the pilgrims would require only valid passports to be scanned only and not stamped. The whole process will take around two to three minutes allowing the visitors to stay at the Gurdwara from morning till evening.

The first batch of pilgrims will visit the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak on November 9th as the Corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

He said the $20 service fee to be charged was less than one-third of the expenses to be incurred per person.

He said the government of India would share, through designated nodal points, details of the pilgrims 10 days prior to their entry through Kartarpur Corridor.

To a question on Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Pakistan is firm on its stance and there will be no change on its position. I am saying this right now standing within the premises of Kartarpur Corridor.

As per written Agreement, the Corridor will be operational "from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, throughout the year, except for closure on notified days or exigencies".

The Agreement allows 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara without visa and on valid Indian passport, in shape of group or individuals. The overseas Sikhs will be permitted to use Indian Origin Card to visit the holy site.

According to the Agreement, a Joint Working Group will be constituted by the parties for facilitating its smooth implementation.

The Agreement will remain valid for five years unless terminated earlier and the both sides may extend the duration by mutual consent in writing.

The designated nodal points between the Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force will deal with emergencies and exigencies including medical evacuation of the pilgrims.

The Agreement binds Pakistan and India to establish requisite infrastructure including construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel at the warlies, faciltiation centres and security-check counters for smooth and hassle-free movement of pilgrims.